TOPIX Hits All-Time High above 3,000 Amid U.S. Tariff Relief

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Tokyo stocks soared on Friday, with the broad-based TOPIX index finishing above 3,000 for the first time ever, amid relief that the United States will comply with its tariff agreement with Japan.

The TOPIX climbed 36.29 points, or 1.21%, from Thursday to end at an all-time closing high of 3,024.21. The benchmark Nikkei 225 average closed at 41,820.48, up 761.33 points, or 1.85%, after briefly surpassing 42,000. Both indexes advanced for the fourth straight trading day.

The overnight strength of U.S. technology stocks added to the positive sentiment, boosting Japanese tech names such as SoftBank Group, which also benefitted from its strong April-June earnings report released Thursday, and Advantest.

An official at a bank-affiliated securities firm said that there was little selling on rally because many issues hit record highs.

“It seemed that many foreign traders did not want to miss out on the opportunity to buy Japanese stocks,” said an official at a Japanese brokerage firm.