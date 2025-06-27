Hot word :

Home>Business>Markets

Nikkei Rises Above 40,000-point Level; Concerns Easing Over Situation in Middle East

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:02 JST, June 27, 2025

The Nikkei stock average on Friday morning rose above the 40,000-point level for the first time in five months.

The stock average fell sharply to around the 31,000-point level in April due to concerns about the global economy following the Trump administration’s tariff policy. Since then, it has been on an upward trend. Currently, concerns about the deterioration of the situation in the Middle East have eased, and semiconductor-related stocks are performing well, pushing the market up.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Markets Page

Markets Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING