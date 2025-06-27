Nikkei Rises Above 40,000-point Level; Concerns Easing Over Situation in Middle East

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Nikkei stock average on Friday morning rose above the 40,000-point level for the first time in five months.

The stock average fell sharply to around the 31,000-point level in April due to concerns about the global economy following the Trump administration’s tariff policy. Since then, it has been on an upward trend. Currently, concerns about the deterioration of the situation in the Middle East have eased, and semiconductor-related stocks are performing well, pushing the market up.