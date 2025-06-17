BOJ Keeps Interest Rate Target Unchanged at around 0.5 ％
12:37 JST, June 17, 2025
Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press) — The Bank of Japan decided to hold its interest rate target steady at a two-day monetary policy meeting that ended on Tuesday.
The BOJ unanimously decided to maintain its policy of guiding the unsecured overnight call rate, the benchmark short-term interbank lending rate, to around 0.5 %
