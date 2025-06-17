Hot word :

Home>Business>Markets

BOJ Keeps Interest Rate Target Unchanged at around 0.5 ％

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Bank of Japan

Jiji Press

12:37 JST, June 17, 2025

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press) — The Bank of Japan decided to hold its interest rate target steady at a two-day monetary policy meeting that ended on Tuesday.

The BOJ unanimously decided to maintain its policy of guiding the unsecured overnight call rate, the benchmark short-term interbank lending rate, to around 0.5 %

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Markets Page

Markets Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING