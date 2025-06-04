Japan’s Nikkei Surges as Trade Optimism Lifts Tech; Toyota Industries Plunges

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO, June 4 (Reuters) – Japanese stocks climbed, snapping a three-day skid, after the yen weakened and glimmers of hope emerged for a trade deal that will reopen technology markets with China.

Chip sector heavyweights Tokyo Electron Ltd and Advantest Corp rose 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively, following gains in U.S. tech shares overnight. Nintendo jumped as much as 3.6% ahead of the debut of its much-anticipated Switch 2 console on Thursday.

Nvidia and other chipmakers drove gains in U.S. stocks ahead of expected talks this week between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to address tariff and trade disputes that have roiled global markets.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 climbed 1% as of the morning break while the broader Topix added 0.7%. There were 173 advancers on the Nikkei index against 49 decliners.

“This trend of rising semiconductor stocks is spreading to the Japanese stock market today along with expectations of progress in trade negotiations,” said Wataru Akiyama, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

The yen JPY= was little changed at 143.94 per dollar, after a 0.9% slide in the previous session, benefiting exporters.

The United States is expecting countries to make their best offers on trade negotiations by Wednesday as sweeping tariffs loom. Even so, Japan has not yet received a letter for its best proposals, the chief government spokesperson said.

Toyota Industries sank as much as 13% after automaker Toyota Motor said it will take the forklift-maker private in a $33 billion deal, much lower than an offer indicated in previous media reports. Toyota Motor’s shares climbed 2.2%.

The largest percentage gainers on the Nikkei were Sumitomo Pharma up 6.2%, followed by Furukawa Electric gaining 4.5%.

The biggest losers were BayCurrent down 2.6%, followed by Suzuki Motor which lost 1.7%.