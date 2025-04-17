New Fund Linked to Yomiuri 333 Launched by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management

A new mutual fund linked to the Yomiuri Stock Index (Yomiuri 333) was launched Wednesday.

It will be available for sale at banks and securities companies nationwide, which is expected to increase convenience for individual investors.

The new mutual fund, called “Tsumitate Nihon Kabushiki (Yomiuri 333),” was created by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management, and is eligible for the growth investment quota of NISA, a tax exemption system for small investments. Banks and securities firms are considering selling the fund.

In late March, Mitsubishi UFJAM launched two financial products linked to the Yomiuri 333: eMAXIS Slim, a popular mutual fund series, and an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The eMAXIS Slim can be purchased at major online securities firms such as SBI Securities Co., Rakuten Securities, Inc. and Monex, Inc., while the ETF can be purchased at securities firms nationwide.