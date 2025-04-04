Nikkei Sinks below 34,000 amid Global Sell-Off over Trump Tariffs

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Tokyo stocks sank further on Friday amid a global sell-off triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of reciprocal tariffs, sending the benchmark Nikkei 225 average below 34,000 for the first time since Aug. 5 last year.

The Nikkei average plunged 955.35 points, or 2.75%, from the previous day to close at 33,780.58, a day after diving 989.94 points. The broader TOPIX index slumped 86.55 points, or 3.37%, to 2,482.06 after losing 81.68 points the previous day.

The Tokyo market suffered a second day of rout after U.S. stocks fell “more than expected” overnight amid fears that the Trump tariffs could lead to an economic slowdown, an official at a midsize brokerage firm said.