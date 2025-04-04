Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Index Falls below 34,000

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index gave up over 900 points briefly in Tokyo trading Friday morning, dipping below 34,000 for the first time in eight months on an intraday basis.

The drop came after U.S. shares plunged on Thursday following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of reciprocal tariffs.

The Nikkei index was down 905.36 points, or 2.60%, at 33,830.57 at 9:47 a.m.

The 10-year Japanese government bond yield, the country’s key long-term interest rate, fell to 1.230% in Tokyo trading Friday, its lowest level since February.

Investors moved to buy JGBs, which are regarded as safe assets, after U.S. long-term interest rates fell sharply Thursday amid concerns about an impact from the tariffs.