Japanese Stocks Plunge amid Concern over U.S. Economy
9:38 JST, March 31, 2025
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japanese stocks plunged in Tokyo trading early Monday morning after U.S. shares dropped on Friday amid mounting concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump’s higher tariffs will weigh on the U.S. economy.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index was down 1,326.63 points, or 3.57 pct, at 35,793.70 at 9:15 a.m. The index fell below 36,000 for the first time in about three weeks.
