Home>Business>Markets

Japanese Stocks Plunge amid Concern over U.S. Economy

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Tokyo Stock Exchange

Jiji Press

9:38 JST, March 31, 2025

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japanese stocks plunged in Tokyo trading early Monday morning after U.S. shares dropped on Friday amid mounting concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump’s higher tariffs will weigh on the U.S. economy.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index was down 1,326.63 points, or 3.57 pct, at 35,793.70 at 9:15 a.m. The index fell below 36,000 for the first time in about three weeks.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Markets Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING