Yomiuri 333 Stock Index Launched, Closes at 35,507.74

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The closing price of the Yomiuri Stock Price Index (Yomiuri 333) is shown on a display in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Monday, its first day of publication.

The Yomiuri Shimbun began publishing the Yomiuri Stock Price Index (Yomiuri 333) on Monday. The closing price on the first day was 35,507.74, a fall of 155.90 points from Friday.

The proportion of stocks that fell in price on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market, where the majority of the 333 stocks that make up the Yomiuri 333 are listed, was nearly 70% on Monday.

This trend was due to a lingering sense of caution about the tariff policy of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Yomiuri 333 is a stock price index that indicates trends in the Japanese stock market. The index incorporates the stocks of 333 Japanese companies in equal proportion.

The index value is calculated once a day on weekdays and published in the evening on the Yomiuri Shimbun Online website and elsewhere. The calculation is entrusted to Nomura Fiduciary Research & Consulting Co.

The stock index was displayed on the day on a street display of IwaiCosmo Securities Co. in Tokyo’s Kayabacho district and in other locations.