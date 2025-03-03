Names of Companies on Yomiuri 333 Announced
19:10 JST, March 3, 2025
The Yomiuri Shimbun announced Monday the names of the 333 companies on the Yomiuri Stock Index (Yomiuri 333).
Calculation and publication will begin on March 24. By introducing a new index, The Yomiuri Shimbun aims to encourage investment in Japanese businesses in order to achieve a positive economic cycle that will help asset creation for the public.
The Yomiuri 333 is made up of 333 Japanese companies listed on the domestic stock exchange. The top 500 companies were narrowed down based on their average daily trading value. From there, the top 333 were selected based on free-float adjusted market capitalization.
The selected companies include major Tokyo-based companies and 122 regional businesses.
