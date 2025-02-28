Japan’s Nikkei Slips to 5-month Low as Chip Stocks Track Nvidia Slump （Update 1)
10:15 JST, February 28, 2025 (updated at 11:28 JST, Feb. 28)
TOKYO (Reuters) — Japan’s Nikkei share average fell to a five-month low on Friday as chip-related stocks tracked Nvidia’s sharp overnight declines, with Advantest tanking more than 8%.
The Nikkei fell 2.7% to 37,237.49 as of 1016 Japan time, while the broader Topix lost 1.9% to 2,683.9.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended sharply lower overnight, weighed down by an 8.5% slump in chipmaker Nvidia after its quarterly report failed to rekindle Wall Street’s AI rally, while investors focused on data pointing to a cooling U.S. economy.
Investors had some hope on chip-related shares after seeing Nvidia’s outlook in the previous session, but they dumped those today after seeing the market reaction to Nvidia, said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.
Japanese chip-related stocks, key components of the index, showed mixed movements in the last session, as they awaited Nvidia’s performance on Wall Street. The Nikkei gained 0.3% on Thursday.
Overnight, Nvidia tumbled 8.5% after the Silicon Valley company gave a weaker-than-expected quarterly forecast for gross margin that overshadowed an upbeat revenue outlook.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Broken Talks: Honda & Nissan / Clash Over Hybrid Vehicle Tech Divided Nissan, Honda; But Even Combined, Their Sales Greatly Lag Toyota’s
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Sheds over 1,000 Points in Morning (UPDATE 1)
-
Japan’s Trade with Russia Continues to Decline Amid Sanctions; U.S.-produced LNG Expected to Reduce Reliance
-
Broken Talks: Honda & Nissan / Nissan Took Umbrage at Honda’s Subsidiary Proposal; Nissan Executive Fumes about “Insane Decision”
-
Japan Business Federation Keidanren Picks Toyota Motor President as Next Vice Chair
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Latin Countries Have No Choice but to Accept Deportees from U.S.; Fear Repatriations Will Lead to Greater Instability
- Ishiba Pledges to Boost Japan’s Investment in U.S. to $1 Trillion; Trump Says Meeting with Nippon Steel Execs Scheduled
- Myanmar Pro-Democracy Rebels Condemn Junta’s Airstrikes; In Tokyo, NUG Officials Decry Civilian Deaths
- Trump says Ishiba to Visit him for Talks This Week; Mentions Former Relationship with Abe
- ANA, JAL Cancel Flights Due to Heavy Snowfall