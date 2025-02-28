Japan’s Nikkei Slips to 5-month Low as Chip Stocks Track Nvidia Slump （Update 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO (Reuters) — Japan’s Nikkei share average fell to a five-month low on Friday as chip-related stocks tracked Nvidia’s sharp overnight declines, with Advantest tanking more than 8%.

The Nikkei fell 2.7% to 37,237.49 as of 1016 Japan time, while the broader Topix lost 1.9% to 2,683.9.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended sharply lower overnight, weighed down by an 8.5% slump in chipmaker Nvidia after its quarterly report failed to rekindle Wall Street’s AI rally, while investors focused on data pointing to a cooling U.S. economy.

Investors had some hope on chip-related shares after seeing Nvidia’s outlook in the previous session, but they dumped those today after seeing the market reaction to Nvidia, said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

Japanese chip-related stocks, key components of the index, showed mixed movements in the last session, as they awaited Nvidia’s performance on Wall Street. The Nikkei gained 0.3% on Thursday.

Overnight, Nvidia tumbled 8.5% after the Silicon Valley company gave a weaker-than-expected quarterly forecast for gross margin that overshadowed an upbeat revenue outlook.