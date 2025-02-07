Yen Hits 8-week High Anticipating BOJ’s Interest Rate Hike Policy
10:25 JST, February 7, 2025
NEW YORK (Reuters) — The yen touched an eight-week high versus the dollar on Thursday after a Bank of Japan policy board member advocated continued interest rate hikes, while sterling slid as the Bank of England cut rates.
The yen strengthened as far as 151.81 per dollar – the strongest level since December 12 — in the Tokyo morning, after the BOJ’s Naoki Tamura said the central bank must raise rates to at least 1% or so in the latter half of fiscal 2025 with upward risks to prices rising.
Japan’s currency was last changing hands at 151.335 per dollar, up 0.82% on the previous day, paring some of the early gains after Tamura clarified that he didn’t mean that the neutral rate should be 1%.
There seems to be a good amount of yen buying pressure today (Thursday). Not really sure what’s driving that, but it’s been very correlated to rates, and that’s breaking down just a little bit today, said Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies in New York.
The market is currently pricing in a quarter-percentage-point BOJ rate hike by September.
Tamura is known to be on the hawkish side, although his comments initially “fired up yen longs,” said Shoki Omori, chief global desk strategist at Mizuho Securities.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
-
Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry
-
Tokyo Auto Salon 2025 Unveils 900 Custom Cars; Features Nissan R32 EV, Honda Hybrid Prelude, Hyundai Inster, many more
-
Fuji Media Holdings Revises Down Its Net Profit Forecast by 66％; Advertising Revenue Projected to Plummet Following Scandal
-
Japan’s Nikkei Stock Sheds over 1,000 Points in Morning (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Indonesia Launches Free School Meal Program with Support from Japan; Ishiba Currying Favor with New President
- Japan’s Nissan Motor to Cut Nearly 2,000 Jobs in U.S. Plants; Will Reduce U.S. Vehicle Production by About 25%
- Electric Plane to Ship Cargo Between Kyushu Cities in Trial Run, in Hopes of a Greener Delivery Industry
- Rihanna Makes First Court Appearance at the Trial of Her Partner A$AP Rocky, as Accuser Testifies
- 2 Beatles Songs from ’90s to Be Remixed with AI for Clearer Vocals by John Lennon, Says George Harrison’s Son