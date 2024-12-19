Nikkei Slides on Wall Street’s Lead as BOJ Decision Looms
9:38 JST, December 19, 2024
TOKYO, Dec 19 (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average slid 1.5% early on Thursday, taking cues from an overnight tumble on Wall Street.
Investors were also cautious ahead of a policy decision from the Bank of Japan later in the trading day, with most market participants expecting officials to forgo an interest rate hike this time following recent media reports from Reuters and other news outlets.
“As much as the data is making the case for a December hike, reading the BOJ tea leaves, it is clear the Bank has a preference to wait a little bit longer,” said Tapas Strickland, head of market economics at National Australia Bank, who expects a quarter-point rise in January.
The Nikkei was 1.5% lower at 38,487.32 at 0010 GMT, while the broader Topix sank 1.3%.
Tech shares led declines on the Nikkei, with Advantest down 3.9%, Tokyo Electron losing 2.9%, and startup investor SoftBank Group tumbling 4.3%.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Mitsuoka Motor Launches Limited Run of M55 Concept Car; 100 Retro Inspired Vehicles to be Sold for ¥8.08 Million Each
-
Japan’s Factory Activity Extends Declines on Sluggish Demand, PMI Shows
-
Japan’s Core Inflation Steady Above BOJ Target, Service Prices Firm
-
Nissan President Uchida Facing Hard Time on 5 Years After Taking Office; Future of Nissan Uncertain
-
JETRO Draws up Guidelines for ‘Wagyu’ Labeling in U.S.
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Mitsuoka Motor Launches Limited Run of M55 Concept Car; 100 Retro Inspired Vehicles to be Sold for ¥8.08 Million Each
- Japan’s Factory Activity Extends Declines on Sluggish Demand, PMI Shows
- Japan’s Core Inflation Steady Above BOJ Target, Service Prices Firm
- China to Test Mine for Rare Metals Off Japan Island; Japan Lagging in Technologies Needed for Extraction
- Miho Nakayama, Japanese Actress and Singer, Found Dead at Her Tokyo Residence; She was 54 (UPDATE 1)