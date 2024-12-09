Japan’s Major Bank Mizuho Announces Long-Term Prime Lending Rate Increase to 1.9％
13:35 JST, December 9, 2024
Mizuho Bank, Ltd. announced Monday that it will raise its long-term prime lending rate by 0.05 percentage point to 1.9%, effective Tuesday or later, marking the highest level in 15 years.
The long-term prime lending rate is used as a benchmark for long-term lending rates for businesses.
