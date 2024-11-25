Home>Business>Markets

Nikkei Stock Average Temporarily Jumps Over 700 Points

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Japan News

10:16 JST, November 25, 2024

The Nikkei stock average surged temporarily over 700 points on Monday compared to Friday’s close.


The Nikkei index was hovering around the 39,000 level as of 10 a.m. on Monday.


Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Markets Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING