Nikkei Stock Average Temporarily Jumps Over 700 Points
10:16 JST, November 25, 2024
The Nikkei stock average surged temporarily over 700 points on Monday compared to Friday’s close.
The Nikkei index was hovering around the 39,000 level as of 10 a.m. on Monday.
