Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Rises 180 Points at Morning Close
13:19 JST, October 4, 2024
Japan’s Nikkei stock average rose around 180 points Friday morning compared to Thursday’s close. The Nikkei index stood at 38,732.41 at the Friday morning close, a rise of 180.35 points from Thursday’s close.
Concerns over the worsening situation in the Middle East have led to a rise in crude oil prices, and energy-related stocks such as oil and mining are also rising. On the other hand, semiconductor-related stocks, which rose the previous day, are falling noticeably.
However, the release of U.S. employment statistics, which will influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, are scheduled for Friday evening, causing investors to adopt a wait-and-see attitude.
