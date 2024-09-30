Home>Business>Markets

Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Plunged as Much as 2,000 in Intraday Trading on Monday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Japan News

14:31 JST, September 30, 2024

The Nikkei Stock Average plunged as much as 2,000 in intraday trading on Monday.

The benchmark was hovering around 37,900 as of 2:28 p.m.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Markets Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING