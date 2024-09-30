Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Plunged as Much as 2,000 in Intraday Trading on Monday
14:31 JST, September 30, 2024
The Nikkei Stock Average plunged as much as 2,000 in intraday trading on Monday.
The benchmark was hovering around 37,900 as of 2:28 p.m.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Newly Harvested Rice Arrives on Store Shelves; Prices Soar 30％-50％ Following Shortage
-
Japan to Give New Subsidies for Domestic EV Battery Output
-
Spa Resort Hawaiians Gets Offer from U.S. Fund
-
JR Freight Rail Yards Inspected over Data Fraud
-
JR East Employee in His 70s Earns Doctorate on Safe Train Operations; Believes Accidents Caused by Human Error Can Be Reduced
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Philippines Steps Up Defense of Northernmost Province with Eye on Possible Contingency Involving Taiwan
- Tokyo Companies Prepare for Ashfall From Mt. Fuji Eruption; Disposal Of Ash, Possibly at Sea, A Major Challenge
- Harris Widens Lead over Trump to 47％-40％, Reuters/Ipsos Poll Finds
- Typhoon Bebinca Could Approach Southern Japan In Days; Heavy Storms Expected from Saturday (Update 1)
- Mooncake Sales in China Frosty Ahead of Fall Holidays, as Sluggish Economy and Govt Rules Take Their Toll