Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Dives over 1,800 Points

Tokyo, Sept. 30 (Jiji Press)—Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average dived over 1,800 points early Monday morning, as investor sentiment was dampened by the result of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s presidential election Friday.

Stocks came under heavy selling after former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba, who mentioned plans to increase financial income taxes during the party presidential campaigning, was elected new LDP president, market sources said.

At 9:28 a.m., the Nikkei index was down 1,825.07 points, or 4.58 pct, from Friday at 38,004.49.