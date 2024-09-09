Home>Business>Markets

Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Drops Over 1,100 Points

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:10 JST, September 9, 2024

Japan’s Nikkei share average temporarily dropped over 1,100 points on Monday morning compared to the previous weekend’s closing of 36,391.47 points.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Markets Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING