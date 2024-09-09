Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average Drops Over 1,100 Points
11:10 JST, September 9, 2024
Japan’s Nikkei share average temporarily dropped over 1,100 points on Monday morning compared to the previous weekend’s closing of 36,391.47 points.
