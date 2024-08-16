Home>Business>Markets

Nikkei Stock Average Temporarily Jumps Over 1,000 Points

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Yomiuri Shimbun

9:40 JST, August 16, 2024

The Nikkei stock average surged temporarily over 1,000 points on Friday compared to Thursday’s close. The Nikkei index was hovering around the 37,700 level.

