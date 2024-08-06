Japan Govt, BOJ to Hold Talks on Markets Tues. Afternoon

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Bank of Japan

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan’s Finance Ministry, the Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan said Tuesday that they will hold a three-way meeting from 3 p.m. to exchange views on international financial markets.

Atsushi Mimura, vice finance minister for international affairs, and others are expected to discuss the recent volatile movements of Japanese stock prices and dollar-yen exchange rates.