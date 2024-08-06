Home>Business>Markets

Japan Govt, BOJ to Hold Talks on Markets Tues. Afternoon

13:30 JST, August 6, 2024

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan’s Finance Ministry, the Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan said Tuesday that they will hold a three-way meeting from 3 p.m. to exchange views on international financial markets.

Atsushi Mimura, vice finance minister for international affairs, and others are expected to discuss the recent volatile movements of Japanese stock prices and dollar-yen exchange rates.

