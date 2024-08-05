Japan’s Nikkei Average Drops Over 4,400 Points, Recording Largest Drop
15:18 JST, August 5, 2024
The Nikkei stock average dropped 4,451.28 points, or more than 12%, to 31,458.42 yen on Monday compared to Friday’s close, recording the largest drop in history.
Meanwhile, the yen continued to appreciate against the dollar, rising to the ¥141 level.
