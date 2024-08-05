Home>Business>Markets

Japan’s Nikkei Average Drops Over 4,400 Points, Recording Largest Drop

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:18 JST, August 5, 2024

The Nikkei stock average dropped 4,451.28 points, or more than 12%, to 31,458.42 yen on Monday compared to Friday’s close, recording the largest drop in history.

Meanwhile, the yen continued to appreciate against the dollar, rising to the ¥141 level.

