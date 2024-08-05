Home>Business>Markets

Japan’s Nikkei Average Temporarily Drops Over 3,200 Points; Yen Rises to 142 Against Dollar (Update 2)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:04 JST, August 5, 2024

The Nikkei stock average temporarily dropped over 3,200 points, or about 9%, on Monday compared to Friday’s close. The Nikkei index was hovering around the 32,700 yen level as of 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, the yen continued to appreciate against the dollar, rising to the 142 yen level.

