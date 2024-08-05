Nikkei Average Temporarily Drops Over 2,500 Points
10:15 JST, August 5, 2024
The Nikkei stock average temporarily dropped over 2,500 points compared to the previous weekend’s closing. The Nikkei index hovered around the 33,000-yen level as of 10 a.m.
This is the first time since January that the index has fallen below 34,000 yen.
