Nikkei Average Temporarily Drops Over 2,500 Points

<
Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:15 JST, August 5, 2024

The Nikkei stock average temporarily dropped over 2,500 points compared to the previous weekend’s closing. The Nikkei index hovered around the 33,000-yen level as of 10 a.m.

This is the first time since January that the index has fallen below 34,000 yen.

