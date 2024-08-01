Nikkei Stock Average Plunges More Than 1,200 (Update3)
9:22 JST, August 1, 2024 (updated at 10:46 JST)
Nikkei stock average plunged more than 1,200 points on Thursday morning.
The benchmark hovers around 37,820 as of 10:46 a.m.
"Business"
