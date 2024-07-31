Yen Strengthens to ¥149 Level Per Dollar in London Market; 1st Time Yen Gains Beyond ¥150 for 4 months
21:39 JST, July 31, 2024
Yen strengthens to the ¥149 level per dollar in London market, the first time the Japanese currency gained beyond ¥150 for about four months.
