Yen Strengthens to ¥149 Level Per Dollar in London Market; 1st Time Yen Gains Beyond ¥150 for 4 months

REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo
Banknotes of Japanese yen and U.S. dollar are seen in this illustration picture taken September 23, 2022.

The Japan News

21:39 JST, July 31, 2024

