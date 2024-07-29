Tokyo Stock Briefly Rises over ¥1,000
10:06 JST, July 29, 2024
The Nikkei stock average temporarily sored more than ¥1,000 points on Monday morning from Friday’s closing.
The benchmark hovers around ¥38,600 as of 10:00 a.m.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
-
AI-Equipped Energy Efficient Air Conditioners Grow In Popularity; Some Can Guess Users’ Moods, Automatically Adjust Temperature
-
New System to Measure Tides Using Laser Beams Eyed For 2025; NEC Draws Lessons from Noto Peninsula Earthquake
-
Japan Fair Trade Commission to Strengthen Monitoring;3rd Party to Report on Companies Ordered to Improve
-
Nikkei Share Average Tops 41,100; Record High During Trading Hours
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming
- Japan Ministry Concerned Over Same-Sex Couple Receiving City-Issued Resident Certificates Referring to ‘Common-Law Husband’
- Japan Court OKs Sex Change without Surgery
- Pacific Islands Leaders Not Totally in Tune on China Approach as Meeting Ends in Tokyo; Positions Differ on Treated Water, Joint Drills
- Sex Crime Perpetrators Linked to U.S. Military in 166 Cases in Japan over 35 years; Local, Prefectural Governments Often Not Aware of Crimes