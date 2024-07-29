Home>Business>Markets

Tokyo Stock Briefly Rises over ¥1,000

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Japan News

10:06 JST, July 29, 2024

The Nikkei stock average temporarily sored more than ¥1,000 points on Monday morning from Friday’s closing.

The benchmark hovers around ¥38,600 as of 10:00 a.m.

