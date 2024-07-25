Nikkei stock average plunges more than ¥1,000
9:34 JST, July 25, 2024
The Nikkei stock average plunged more than ¥1,000 on Thursday morning from Wednesday’s closing at 39,154.85. The benchmark hovers around 38,120 as of 9:30 a.m.
