Nikkei stock average plunges more than ¥1,000

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Japan News

9:34 JST, July 25, 2024

The Nikkei stock average plunged more than ¥1,000 on Thursday morning from Wednesday’s closing at 39,154.85. The benchmark hovers around 38,120 as of 9:30 a.m.

