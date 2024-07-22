Home>Business>Markets

Japan’s Nikkei Temporarily Falls More Than 500 Points

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:55 JST, July 22, 2024

The Nikkei average of 225 selected issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange temporarily dropped more than 500 points Monday, from 40,063.79, the close of Friday. The Nikkei 225 has been hovering around the 39,500 level.

