Japan’s Nikkei Temporarily Falls More Than 500 Points
13:55 JST, July 22, 2024
The Nikkei average of 225 selected issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange temporarily dropped more than 500 points Monday, from 40,063.79, the close of Friday. The Nikkei 225 has been hovering around the 39,500 level.
