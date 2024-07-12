Home>Business>Markets

Nikkei Stock Average Briefly Drops Over 1,000; Hovering Around 41,200

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:12 JST, July 12, 2024

The Nikkei stock average temporarily dropped over 1,000 from yesterday’s close at 42,224.02 on the Tokyo stock market on Friday, hovering around 41,200.

