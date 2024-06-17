Home>Business>Markets

Nikkei Stock Average Drops More Than 800 Points on Monday Morning

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Japan News

10:12 JST, June 17, 2024

The Nikkei Stock Average dropped more than 800 points on Monday morning.

The benchmark was hovering around 37,960 at around 10:05 a.m. Monday.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Markets Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING