Nikkei Stock Average Drops More Than 800 Points on Monday Morning
10:12 JST, June 17, 2024
The Nikkei Stock Average dropped more than 800 points on Monday morning.
The benchmark was hovering around 37,960 at around 10:05 a.m. Monday.
