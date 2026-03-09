Japan Aims for Over 30% Global Share in AI Robot Market, Among 61 Tech, Products Selected for Priority Investment

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Prime Minister’s Office

The government will unveil a policy for achieving a global market share of over 30% in the production of artificial intelligence robots by 2040 at the Japan Growth Strategy Council, chaired by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, to be held as early as Tuesday.

The government plans to select 61 priority products and technologies out of the “17 strategic fields” designated for intensive private-public investment. Japan aims to gain an advantage in areas such as AI robots, semiconductors and small unmanned aerial vehicles (SUAVs). It will focus on accelerating investment in these areas.

In selecting the 61 items, the government considered factors such as economic security perspectives by selecting areas where Japan heavily relies on other countries for supplies, as well as the potential for capturing overseas markets.

In the area of AI robots, Japan aims to become a third powerhouse alongside the United States and China, and to that end, it will strengthen design and manufacturing capabilities for critical components such as batteries. The government also set a target to increase sales of domestically produced semiconductors to ¥40 trillion by the same year.

Regarding SUAVs, the Japanese government will establish a domestic base equipped for mass-production. The vehicles are being used as inexpensive expendables in the war in Ukraine, which is facing Russian aggression.

The government will formulate a public-private investment roadmap that includes investment targets and basic strategies for the 61 items this spring, giving priority to 27 with particularly high growth potential. The government will select additional products and technologies when viewed as necessary in future discussions.