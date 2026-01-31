Toyota Motor Group Firm to Sell Clean Energy Greenhouses for Strawberries

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Strawberries are cultivated in a greenhouse at Toyoda Gosei Co.’s Inabe Plant in Mie Prefecture.

Toyoda Gosei Co., a Toyota Motor group firm, plans to sell facilities for cultivating strawberries on a trial basis as early as fiscal 2026.

The facility will have solar-powered electric power generators to cool down and warm the facility so that no greenhouse gases will be emitted, and fruit can be cultivated year-round.

Since the volume of strawberry harvests generally declines in summer, the firm hopes that growers can gain a stable revenue through greenhouses that allow for year-round cultivation.

The company will sell an agricultural greenhouse and such things as solar panels, batteries, air-conditioning systems and LEDs in a set. It will also provide strawberry seedlings and soil. To assist companies and others that want to begin production, the company will provide techniques to cultivate strawberries.

At its Inabe Plant in Mie Prefecture that is powered by renewable energy sources, Toyoda Gosei cultivates strawberries while manufacturing tanks to store hydrogen gas for fuel-cell vehicles.

The company has provided strawberries to a hotel in Nagoya as a new business outside of manufacturing auto parts.

Toyoda Gosei plans to gather opinions from companies and other entities in the trial sales and aims to begin the new business on a full-fledged basis based on the information gathered.