Gold Retail Price Exceeds ¥30,000, Setting New Record

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Gold bullion

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:27 JST, January 29, 2026

The over-the-counter retail price of gold per gram at Tanaka Precious Metal Technologies, a leading indicator of domestic gold prices, reached ¥30,248 on Thursday afternoon.

This represents a ¥2,263 increase from the price announced at 9:30 a.m. the previous day, setting a new record high as price surpassed ¥30,000 for the first time.

