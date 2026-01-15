Japan to Export Cut Chrysanthemums to U.S. for 1st Time as Production Centers Seek to Reverse Sales Declines

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Chrysanthemums destined for the United States in Tahara, Aichi Prefecture

TAHARA, Aichi — Cut chrysanthemums will be exported for the first time from Japan to the United States this year.

The Aichi Minami branch of the Japan Agricultural Cooperatives (JA) in Tahara, Aichi Prefecture, will carry out the exports in cooperation with the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry and the Aichi prefectural government.

Aichi Prefecture leads Japan in both chrysanthemum production volume and output value, with more than 30% share of the national total in both categories. However, domestic demand has declined since the COVID-19 pandemic due to factors including the growing popularity of smaller-scale funerals. New opportunities overseas are thus being sought.

The planted area of chrysanthemums in Aichi Prefecture was 1,262 hectares in 2023, the shipment volume was 419 million stems and the production value was ¥21.8 billion, all ranking first nationally, according to 2023 data.

The main chrysanthemum production areas within the prefecture are the cities of Tahara and Toyokawa. The region’s warm climate, secure water supply — from sources like the Toyokawa irrigation canal — and established electric lighting cultivation techniques enable three harvests per year through greenhouse cultivation.

In recent years, the diversification and simplification of funerals, such as family-only services, along with event cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have impacted markets severely. This has particularly affected varieties like Ringiku single-stem chrysanthemums, often called the “rice of the flower industry.” Production within the prefecture has fallen to its lowest level in recent history, down 10% compared to 10 years ago.

Chrysanthemums have a strong connection with Buddhist altars and graves. JA Aichi Minami has been promoting their everyday use and wider popularization. In 2024, the office secured funding as it was selected under the ministry’s large-scale export production base strengthening project. The Tokai Regional Agricultural Administration Office is also seriously committing to supporting the flower’s export.

Next month, the JA will have six farmers export hundreds of thousands of cut chrysanthemums to Hawaii and Guam, where they will be sold in stores to gauge demand. In the United States, chrysanthemums are reportedly seen as cheerful flowers, often given as gifts to friends.

To implement the necessary white rust disease control measures for export, each farmer’s field will be registered with the Plant Protection Station, and air transport will be arranged in cooperation with domestic sales companies.

“While assessing the impact of exporting to the United States, we want to build a brand and engage in exports in the hopes of creating a future,” said the chairman of the JA’s chrysanthemum division.