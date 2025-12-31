Institute: 2026 Condo Supply in Tokyo Metropolitan Area Forecast to Increase by 2.2%

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

High-rise condominiums stand side by side in the Tokyo Bay area in September 2025

The number of newly built condominiums in the Tokyo metropolitan area is expected to increase by 2.2% in 2026 from the previous year, the Real Estate Economic Institute Co. said.

The institute predicts that the number of new condominiums put up for sale in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba prefectures will increase to 23,000. The increase is expected to be particularly large in western Tokyo, excluding the central area, where the number of new released condos will increase by 33.3% to 4,000 units, and in Chiba Prefecture, where the number will rise by 16.7% to 3,500 units. This is due to the release of high-rise condos in Hachioji in western Tokyo and Funabashi in Chiba Prefecture.

The institute also predicted that securing land in central Tokyo will be difficult and that the supply of new condos will fall by 5.9% to 8,000 units. There are many high-priced condos in central Tokyo, and the decrease in supply there is expected to slow down the rise in average prices across the entire metropolitan area.

The average price per newly built condo in the Tokyo metropolitan area from January to November 2025 was ¥94.18 million, 18% higher than the same period in the previous year.