Aeon Retail Unveils New Year’s First Sale Deals, ‘1+1’ Offers, Looking to Offer Value for Money Amid Rising Prices

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Clothing items to be sold under Aeon Retail’s “1+1” promotion are seen in Shinagawa Ward, Tokyo, on Friday.

Aeon Retail Co., the general merchandise store subsidiary of Aeon Co., announced Friday its plans for its New Year’s first sale, to be held from Jan. 1. With prices and travel costs continuing to rise, the company expects more people will gather with family and spend the holidays at home, therefore choosing to highlight value for money and encouraging customers to stock up through bulk purchases.

The campaign will run through Jan. 4 at about 380 Aeon and Aeon Style stores, as well as online. A central feature is a “1+1” offer in which purchasing one eligible food or apparel item comes with a designated product free of charge.

For example, customers who buy a pizza that comes with four different flavors (about 35 centimeters in diameter, ¥1,382) will receive a voucher redeemable for a free 1.5-liter carbonated beverage. In apparel, items such as children’s pants (¥2,178) will be available as two for the price of one.

Aeon Retail will also introduce, for the first time, a “step-up discount” that increases the percentage off depending on the number of items purchased, offering up to 50% off when customers buy four items. The promotion will apply to 177 products, including home appliances such as refrigerators and furniture.