Takaichi Pledges to Provide Kazakhstan with Cargo Inspection Equipment
17:01 JST, December 19, 2025
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi pledged that Japan will provide Kazakhstan with large X-ray equipment for inspecting cargo, during her summit with the visiting president of the central Asian country on Thursday.
The provision of the equipment, announced during her summit in Tokyo with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aims to help develop a supply chain for critical minerals so that they can be delivered via the Caspian Sea, without going through Russia.
The meeting was held the day before the start of a two-day summit between Japan and the leaders of five central Asian countries, which has been organized for the first time.
