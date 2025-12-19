Osaka-Kansai Expo’s Economic Impact Estimated at ¥3.6 Trillion, Takes Actual Visitor Numbers into Account

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors fill the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo venue on Oct. 5.

The government has estimated the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo generated an economic impact of about ¥3.6 trillion, more than ¥650 billon higher than the previous estimate conducted before the event, according to sources.

The latest estimate is the first to reflect the actual circumstances of the expo, such as visitor numbers and consumption trends during the event period from April to October. It will be used to assess the overall results of the Expo.

The government is making arrangements to submit the estimate to officials related to the Expo soon.

In 2024, the government estimated the Expo’s economic impact would be about ¥2.9 trillion. The surge in consumption, particularly of official merchandise, boosted the economic impact.

Similar to the previous estimate, the government analyzed the Expo’s impact on production and consumption based on three criteria: investments in construction, such as expenses for building the venue; effects from organizing the Expo and related events; and visitor spending. Visitor spending showed the greatest increase, reaching about ¥1.7 trillion, which exceeded the previous estimate by about ¥330 billion.

The previous estimate referred to data such as consumption patterns from the 2005 Aichi Expo, and projected the economic impact based on an assumption of achieving a target of about 28.2 million visitors. In contrast, the latest survey took the actual attendance of about 25.58 million visitors into account. It estimated the consumption spending for shopping, dining and tourism both inside and outside the Expo based on a visitor survey.

Meanwhile, the impact from construction investment rose by about ¥300 billion from the previous estimate to about ¥1.1 trillion, and effects from organizing the Expo and related events rose by about ¥20 billion to around ¥700 billion. In total, the latest estimate rose by more than 20% from 2024.