Japan Backs Public-Private Cooperation on Economic Security; Nations Seek to Avoid Excessive Reliance on China

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A Japanese company showcases its technological capabilities at a meeting in Jakarta on Oct. 15.

The government has launched efforts toward public-private collaboration with Europe, Southeast Asia and Australia to strengthen economic security. It aims to counter China’s repeated aggressive behavior by advancing international cooperation in industries where Japan holds strengths — including space, undersea cables and defense.

In late November, about 70 representatives from the Japanese and German governments and defense-related companies attended a closed-door meeting in Berlin. They discussed technologies to neutralize suspicious unmanned aerial vehicles and the utilization and sharing of satellite data, confirming that they would move forward with business cooperation in these fields.

Drones have been used in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and “significantly changed the nature of warfare on the battlefield,” according to a senior Defense Ministry official. Unmanned aerial vehicles believed to belong to the Chinese military have flown near Japanese waters. In this regard, Japan and Europe share similar concerns.

Japan held similar meetings in Indonesia and Australia from October to November, creating a bridge between their governments and businesses. In Jakarta, officials from NEC Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp. and space-related companies attended the meeting.

“As maritime nations, we can cooperate in the management and surveillance of remote islands using satellite technology,” a Japanese attendee said.

Indonesia’s former Ambassador to Japan Heri Akhmadi said that his government wants to promote not only defense cooperation but also technological exchange.

A joint venture between NTT Docomo, Inc. and NEC signed a contract with a local telecommunications company in Indonesia in November, achieving results such as cooperation in telecommunications network development. “This could be something to counter Chinese telecommunications companies,” a Japanese government official said.

About 100 people attended the meeting in Canberra and confirmed industrial cooperation to strengthen supply chains for rechargeable batteries and critical minerals needed for adopting renewable energy. They also agreed to advance defense industry cooperation, including in drone manufacturing.

Increased dependence on China carries risks; information may be extracted from Chinese-made communication networks, or critical mineral exports may be suspended. Economic coercion is a common challenge faced by many nations, not just Japan.

The government believes hat these efforts not only strengthen the economic security of partner nations but also “contribute to the reinforcement of Japan’s industrial base through the provision of technology and products,” said Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Ryosei Akazawa. Japan plans to further expand cooperation with Europe, Southeast Asia and other regions in the future.