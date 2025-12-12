3 Megabanks to Lend up to ¥2 Trillion to Rapidus; Company Plans to Begin Mass Production of Next-Generation Semiconductors from Fiscal 2027
15:28 JST, December 12, 2025
MUFG Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. have indicated their intention, starting in fiscal 2027, to extend up to ¥2 trillion in loans to Rapidus Corp., which aims to mass-produce next-generation semiconductors, it was learned on Thursday.
The three megabanks are coordinating their efforts to support Rapidus’ efforts to develop and domestically produce a line of cutting-edge semiconductors.
Rapidus, which is also receiving support from the government, plans to mass-produce semiconductors with circuit line widths of just 2 nanometers. It started trial production on a pilot line in Chitose, Hokkaido, in April 2025, and aims to begin mass production in fiscal 2027.
The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry announced in November that it would invest ¥100 billion in Rapidus within fiscal 2025. The entire process of research, development and mass production is expected to require over ¥7 trillion in investment. The three megabanks, in collaboration with the Development Bank of Japan, are also considering investing up to ¥25 billion in the company.
