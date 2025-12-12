Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Business>Economy

3 Megabanks to Lend up to ¥2 Trillion to Rapidus; Company Plans to Begin Mass Production of Next-Generation Semiconductors from Fiscal 2027

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Rapidus Corp.’s facility in Chitose, Hokkaido

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:28 JST, December 12, 2025

MUFG Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. and Mizuho Bank, Ltd. have indicated their intention, starting in fiscal 2027, to extend up to ¥2 trillion in loans to Rapidus Corp., which aims to mass-produce next-generation semiconductors, it was learned on Thursday.

The three megabanks are coordinating their efforts to support Rapidus’ efforts to develop and domestically produce a line of cutting-edge semiconductors.

Rapidus, which is also receiving support from the government, plans to mass-produce semiconductors with circuit line widths of just 2 nanometers. It started trial production on a pilot line in Chitose, Hokkaido, in April 2025, and aims to begin mass production in fiscal 2027.

The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry announced in November that it would invest ¥100 billion in Rapidus within fiscal 2025. The entire process of research, development and mass production is expected to require over ¥7 trillion in investment. The three megabanks, in collaboration with the Development Bank of Japan, are also considering investing up to ¥25 billion in the company.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Economy Page

Economy Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING