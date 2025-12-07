Imports of Rare Earths from China Facing Delays, May Be Caused by Deterioration of Japan-China Relations

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Approval procedures for exports of rare earths from China to Japanese firms are taking longer than usual, according to sources close to the government.

The delay may have been caused by the deterioration of Japan-China relations following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks in the Diet one month ago in Nov. 7, when she said that a Taiwan contingency could be recognized as a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan. The government is closely monitoring what the Chinese side will do next.

Following the de facto suspension of Japanese seafood imports, the focus has been on whether China would take action over rare earths, as the country controls about 70% of the world’s production. The materials are used in electric vehicles (EVs), wind turbines, industrial robot motors and other products, and for some materials China controls almost all of the supply. A delay in exports to Japan would have a significant impact on Japan’s manufacturing industry.

One of the sources acknowledged to The Yomiuri Shimbun that there had been a delay in export procedures for critical minerals, including rare earths, adding, ““It is too early to determine whether the delay is due to China’s intention to put pressure on or harass Japan.” Another source said that it appeared China was using the supply of rare earths to put pressure on Japan.

The Chinese government has previously imposed export controls on rare earths as a form of “economic intimidation” against countries that are in conflict with China. In September 2010, Beijing implemented restrictions after a collision between a Chinese fishing boat and a Japan Coast Guard patrol boat off the Senkaku Islands. It also imposed export controls against the United States in April this year as a countermeasure for “reciprocal tariffs”

At a press conference on Thursday, a Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson again criticized Takaichi’s remarks and hinted at countermeasures, saying, “Should the Japanese side insist on going its own way, the Chinese side will take necessary measures, and all consequences arising therefrom must be borne by the Japanese side.” Regarding rare earths, he also asserted that China is controlling their export in accordance with laws and regulations.