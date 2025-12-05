Govt Aims to Expand NISA Program Lineup, Abolish Age Restriction

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A NISA program promotion event is seen in Tokyo in October.

The government and the ruling parties have begun making arrangements toward expanding the range of products covered by the Nippon Individual Savings Account (NISA) program, in which gains on small investments are exempted from taxes, according to sources.

They also plan to abolish the age limit for the installment-type investment quota, which is currently limited to people aged 18 or older.

The move is aimed at meeting diverse investment needs and support asset building for a wide range of generations.

The ruling coalition — the Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party — plan to work out the details with their tax system research commissions as they aim to reflect the revisions in the tax system reform outline for fiscal 2026. The outline is scheduled to be finalized by the end of this year.

The philosophy of NISA is to promote stable asset building among households. The government and the ruling parties are considering adding products that meet the philosophy, such as investment trusts that can expect decent returns. Currently, NISA covers such products as investment trusts linked to the Nikkei Stock Average or Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX). Products linked to other stock indexes composed of a broader range of stocks are expected to be added to the list.

The removal of the age restriction is intended to encourage long-term asset building among minors. The government and the ruling parties envision a system in which parents or guardians manage the funds on behalf of minors. The revision will allow minors to invest money given by parents or grandparents to prepare for the future, including their education.

The government and the ruling parties plan to set restrictions on withdrawals until minors reach a certain age to prevent parents or guardians from using the accounts as their own.

Currently, users can invest up to ¥1.2 million for installment-type investments each year, with a cap of ¥18 million set for total lifetime investment for tax-exempt holdings. The government and the ruling parties will consider revising the limits and set amounts suitable for minors.