Japan’s Tax Revenue to Top ¥80 Tril. for 1st Time in FY25

The Finance Ministry in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The government’s general-account tax revenue is set to reach around ¥80.7 trillion in fiscal 2025, topping ¥80 trillion for the first time, it was learned Wednesday.The figure is around ¥2.9 trillion higher than the initially estimated ¥77,819 billion, reflecting higher income tax revenue as wage increases spread.The estimate was revised in line with the compilation of a supplementary budget for the fiscal year ending next March, which will finance an economic package recently adopted under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.The updated estimate also reflects a revenue loss from the abolition of the provisional gasoline tax surcharge.As the supplementary budget is expected to call for spending of around ¥17.7 trillion, the government is expected to issue more than ¥11 trillion in additional government bonds.