Japan GDP Down Annualized 1.8% in July-Sept.
11:24 JST, November 17, 2025
TOKYO — Japan’s gross domestic product in July-September shrank at an annualized rate of 1.8% after price and seasonal adjustment, contracting for the first time in six quarters, the Cabinet Office said in a preliminary report Monday.
The reading represents a 0.4% decline on a nonannualized basis.
Economists surveyed by Jiji Press had predicted a 2.4% annualized decrease in the GDP, the value of goods and services produced within the country.
In nominal terms, the GDP grew 0.1% in the third quarter of 2025 for an annualized rise of 0.5%.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Logs Trade Deficit of 1,223 B. Yen in Fiscal 1st Half
-
Financial Services Agency Mulls Allowing Banks to Hold Cryptocurrencies; Will Also Discuss Establishing Risk Management Frameworks
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
Shinkansen Car Shown for Train That Could Travel at 500 kph in Japan
-
Foreign Automakers Claim Half of Japan’s EV Market, but Stiffer Competition Is on the Way
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Logs Trade Deficit of 1,223 B. Yen in Fiscal 1st Half
-
Financial Services Agency Mulls Allowing Banks to Hold Cryptocurrencies; Will Also Discuss Establishing Risk Management Frameworks
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
South Korea to Hold Its Own Sado Island Gold Mines Memorial Service in November