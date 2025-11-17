Japan GDP Down Annualized 1.8% in July-Sept.

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Bank of Japan

TOKYO — Japan’s gross domestic product in July-September shrank at an annualized rate of 1.8% after price and seasonal adjustment, contracting for the first time in six quarters, the Cabinet Office said in a preliminary report Monday.

The reading represents a 0.4% decline on a nonannualized basis.

Economists surveyed by Jiji Press had predicted a 2.4% annualized decrease in the GDP, the value of goods and services produced within the country.

In nominal terms, the GDP grew 0.1% in the third quarter of 2025 for an annualized rise of 0.5%.