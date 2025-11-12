Japan Prime Minister Takaichi Vows to Have Country Exit Deflation, Closely Monitor Economic Indicators

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi answers questions at a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi expressed her strong intention to closely watch economic indicators and to declare that Japan has exited deflation, at a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting on Tuesday.

Takaichi defined an exit from deflation as “a situation in which price levels continuously fall, and it seems unlikely that the country will fall into such a situation again.”

Regarding the current economic situation, Takaichi said: “Prices have continued to rise, but [Japan] is not in deflation right now. However, I cannot say that the country has exited deflation.”

Before she can say that Japan is no longer in a state of deflation, Takaichi said, “I need to carefully determine the situation after comprehensively considering such factors as price levels and the sustainability of wage hikes.”

Regarding the reduction of Diet seats in the lower house, Takaichi said one option is to listen to the recommendations of a panel of ruling and opposition parties under the lower house speaker that is considering reforming the electoral system of the lower house.

She emphasized a stance to form a consensus about the issue between ruling and opposition parties.

“I will sincerely have discussions with all parties and parliamentary groups,” Takaichi said.

When asked about her stance on strengthening restrictions on paying for prostitutes, in light of recent prostitution cases, she said, “I will instruct [relevant officials] to determine the necessity of punishing those who pay for prostitutes.”

Takaichi urged Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi to begin discussions for that purpose.

The House of Councillors Budget Committee will convene from Wednesday to Friday.