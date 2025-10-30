Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Business>Economy

BOJ Maintains Interest Rate at Current around 0.5％

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Bank of Japan

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:35 JST, October 30, 2025

The Bank of Japan decided to maintain its current monetary policy and leave its policy interest rate unchanged at the current around　0.5% at its monetary policy meeting on Thursday.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.
Return to Economy Page

Economy Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING