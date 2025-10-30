BOJ Maintains Interest Rate at Current around 0.5％

The Yomiuri Shimbun
12:35 JST, October 30, 2025
The Bank of Japan decided to maintain its current monetary policy and leave its policy interest rate unchanged at the current around 0.5% at its monetary policy meeting on Thursday.
