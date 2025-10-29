Japan Govt Keeps Basic Economic View Unchanged in Oct.
16:05 JST, October 29, 2025
Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)—The Japanese government kept its basic economic assessment unchanged in a monthly report released Wednesday, maintaining its views on major sectors including private consumption.
“The Japanese economy is recovering at a moderate pace, while the effects caused from the U.S. trade policies are seen mainly in the automotive industry,” said the report for October, compiled by the Cabinet Office. The language was unchanged from September.
On private consumption, the government maintained its view that the sector “shows movements of picking up.” Business investment “is picking up moderately,” and exports “are almost flat,” both unchanged from September, according to the latest report.
Meanwhile, the government downgraded its view on business failures for the first time since January 2023, recognizing an increase amid escalating labor shortages mainly in the cargo transportation and construction industries. The September report said that the number of business bankruptcies was almost flat.
