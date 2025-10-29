Plan Released for $550 Billion of Japanese Investment in U.S.; Will Span Sectors Including Energy and AI

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump show off signed tariff agreement documents in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The governments of Japan and the U.S. on Tuesday published a jointly created “Fact Sheet,” a detailed plan for $550 billion of Japanese investments in the U.S., which had been agreed during tariff negotiations in July. Over ten major companies, including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd and Toshiba Corp., are listed as candidates to be major participants in projects totaling over $390 billion [approximately ¥60 trillion] in areas such as energy and AI.

The Japanese government will now begin full-scale consideration of how to quickly implement these plans.

A total of 21 projects are listed in the joint fact sheet, spanning sectors such as critical energy infrastructure, AI infrastructure and critical minerals. The energy sector had the most projects with eight, indicating strong U.S. interest.

Of 21 projects, 16 include specific value listings, amounting to a total of $393.45 billion (approximately 60 trillion yen). The value for each project includes not just the amount to be invested in it but the total revenue it is expected to bring in, meaning each one does not necessarily match the amount that was specified for it in the tariff agreement.

One of the major projects includes the construction of innovative light water reactors and small modular reactors in partnership with U.S. nuclear company Westinghouse, at a cost of up to $100 billion. Japanese giants such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Toshiba Corp. are considering joining the project.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. envisions supplying power generation systems for AI data centers, while Hitachi, Ltd. wants to provide power infrastructure for these facilities.

In the critical minerals sector, Japanese companies are looking into contributing to projects by U.S. companies to build copper smelting facilities.

Under the Japan-U.S. tariff agreement, Japan promised to expand its investments in the U.S. and purchase of American energy and agricultural products in exchange for the U.S. lowering its tariffs on Japanese goods.

Bodies such as the Japan Bank for International Cooperation will also provide funding, loans and loan guarantees to projects chosen by U.S. President Donald Trump. The investments will be made by January 2029, when Trump’s term of office expires.