Japan Logs Trade Deficit of 1,223 B. Yen in Fiscal 1st Half
11:38 JST, October 22, 2025
Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)—Japan logged a customs-cleared trade deficit of ¥1,223.8 billion in April-September, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report Wednesday.
Exports in the first half of fiscal 2025 rose 0.2 pct year on year to ¥53,653.3 billion . While exports of semiconductors and other electronic parts gained 4.2 pct, those of automobiles shrank 6.7 pct.
Especially, vehicle exports to the United States slumped 22.7 pct due to high tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.
Imports fell 3.2 pct to ¥54,877.1 billion , with crude oil and coal imports dropping 15.7 pct and 31.6 pct, respectively.
In September alone, Japan posted a trade deficit of ¥234.6 billion , marking the third consecutive month of red ink.
